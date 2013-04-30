This Video Shows How The Galaxy S4 Breaks Easier The iPhone 5

If you tend you to drop your phone a lot, particularly if you drop it in water, you might want to think twice about buying Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S4.



The Galaxy S4 broke more easily in tests conducted by SquareTrade, a company that provides warranties for iPhones, iPads, laptops, and other electronics. SquareTrade smashed the phones on the ground, dunked them in water and slid them off tables to simulate the things that people do that kill their phones.

On a scale of 1-10, with 1 signifying the least breakable and 10 the most breakable, the Galaxy S4 scored a 7 and the iPhone a 5. The S4 is even a little more breakable than the older Galaxy, the S3, too, which scored a 6.5.

Watch them drop the phones and see how they break:

Here’s the results of the tests:

SquareTradeSquareTrade Galaxy S4 vs iPhone 5

