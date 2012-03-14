This Hilarious Video Shows How Richard Branson Got His Start As An Entrepreneur

Jhaneel Lockhart

Virgin Group Founder and Chairman Richard Branson has famously been an entrepreneur his entire life, starting with the launch of Student Magazine at 16, and a few years later, Virgin Records.

This great new Virgin Mobile advertisement goes a step further and imagines the self-made billionaire as a precocious child who follows “a higher calling” to create his phone company.

Check it out:

