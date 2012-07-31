This Video Proves That Handball Hooliganism Is A Real Thing

America is falling in love with handball after watching the sport at the London Olympics today. It’s great, but be warned — it carries some baggage.



Earlier today Doug Saunders, the European bureau chief of the Global and Mail, tweeted something that caught our eye:

My Nordic tweeps are having deep debates about handball. I once got caught in a handball riot in Oslo. For 1/50 of the world, its huge. — Doug Saunders (@DougSaunders) July 30, 2012

While we all know how ridiculously violent soccer fans can get, surely there can’t be handball hooligans?

Yes, they are, and here’s the proof:

WATCH:



What you are seeing here is a “handball riot” in Greece from 2010. The BBC reported on the violence at the time, saying that “dozens of fans of rival Greek handball teams PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens” attacked each other with “petrol bombs and knives”.

A quick Google brings up a wide variety of results for “Handball Hooligans”, from countries such as Serbia, Croatia and the Ukraine. So, now you know.

