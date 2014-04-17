How A Chinese Company 3-D Printed 10 Houses In A Day

A Chinese company 3-D printed 10 houses in 24 hours in Shanghai’s Qingpu district using recycled construction materials.

The WinSun Decoration Design Engineering Co. (link in Chinese) designed the printer that made the walls. The buildings’ roofs weren’t printed because of technological limitations.

The printer used to build the houses is 500 feet long, 33 feet wide and 20 feet high.

The walls were made out of a material refined from construction waste and mixed with cement.

The inventor and CEO, Ma Yihe, built his own company offices and research center out of the materials. It took roughly a month to build his office, which is around 10,000 square meters.

CEO Ma Yihe says that this way of building is cost-effective and environmentally friendly. The materials can even be tinted different colours, according to the customer’s needs.

These buildings will be offices at a high-tech industrial park in Shanghai. Ma Yihe says he hopes this process will be used to build skyscrapers in the future.

