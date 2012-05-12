This Video Shows An Awesome Application Of The Pebble Watch

We’ve written extensively about Pebble, the runaway Kickstarter success.



This video, which comes to us via Engadget, shows some of the potential for pairing Pebble with another Kickstarter hit called Twine, a Wi-Fi-connected sensor device that can wait for something to happen, then carries out an action.

In this case, Twine detects motion in a door when someone knocks, then sends a message to Pebble that says “Someone’s at the door!”

All the more reason we can’t wait for our Pebbles to arrive in September.

