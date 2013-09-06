This Video Shows A Car Exploding In Colorado After Getting Rear-Ended

A burning car exploded after it was rear-ended in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, and an onlooker caught the blast on video.

The car apparently had oxygen canisters in its trunk, which caused two explosions (video via ABC 7 in Denver):

Flying debris from the explosion damaged two police cars and a fire truck, according to ABC 7.

The man who was driving the car that exploded suffered minor back injuries from the crash.

