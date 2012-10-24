BUSTED: The New, Crazy Thin iMac Is NOT As Thin As It Looks

Nilay Patel of the Verge got a little hands-on time with Apple’s new crazy thin iMac yesterday.



He says that while the iMac is “really, really thin” it’s not quite as thin as it looks in photos.

If you swivel it around, as he does in the video below, you see that Apple has pulled off an “optical illusion” – and that the screen gets pretty fat toward the middle.

Still, it looks very pretty from the sides and the front.

Because of that and a new screen that is so good you can’t really see any pixels (from a normal viewing distance), Patel says this is the first new iMac you have “reasons to buy in years.”

Watch:



And here’s a cool GIF (via Quartz):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.