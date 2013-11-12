This Video Parody Of BlackBerry's Last Employee Having A Total Meltdown Is Hilarious

BlackBerry’s next product is an iPhone.

No, not really, but that’s the one of the hilarious premises of the

FunnyOrDie parody video featuring BlackBerry’s last employee having a mental breakdown about the company’s “complete and utter collapse.”

“A lot of people have been secretly stowing these away around the office,” employee Josh Fletcher, played by Canadian comedian Dave Foley, says shaking an iPhone. “So we’re willing to let these go at pretty low prices.”

BlackBerry, once a cell phone powerhouse, has indeed had a rough time lately. Its proposed private equity sale recently fell through and CEO Thorsten Heins had to step down.

In the video, Fletcher also confesses that his wife has left him, chugs some Jack Daniels, angrily plays an acoustic guitar, and scream at the top of his lungs.

Check out the hilarious (and, quite frankly, kind of sad) video:

(Hat-tip to Mike Isaac, who tweeted the video earlier today.)

