This video of the UK Labour Party leader is going viral on Vine

This short Vine of Ed Miliband, leader of the UK Labour Party, and British celebrity Russell Brand has gone viral on the video sharing platform.

With 1,387 Likes and more than 880 Revines, people are using it to explain how Miliband must be feeling about the most recent exit polls coming out of the UK election.

Ed Miliband's thoughts on the exit poll #GE2015 https://t.co/OuVg22Kxh2 — Sean Bradbury (@seanbrad2) May 7, 2015

Let’s just say Miliband is having a Christopher Pyne moment.

“It’s not true, it’s just not true,” he says. “It’s totally wrong. It’s just not true. “It’s just like, it’s just like wrong. “It’s just wrong.”

Good luck getting a word in Brand.

See it in full here.

NOW READ: This is what happened when Ed Miliband met Russell Brand

