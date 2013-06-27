Video Of D.C. Gay Men's Chorus Singing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' Outside The Supreme Court Will Give You Chills

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington was outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday to serenade the crowd as the court’s decision to strike down a key provision of the defence of Marriage Act came down.



The crowd cheered as the singers got to the “o’er the land of the free” part of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Georgetown Patch has full video of the song. Instagram clips are embedded below:

The chorus sang some other songs as well:

