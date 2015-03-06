This video of medics dragging and beating a unconscious patient is causing a scandal in Russia

A video of two medics dragging an apparently unconscious patient out of an apartment building in St Petersburg, beating him with a wet cloth and then throwing him into an ambulance is causing outrage in Russia.

The shocking CCTV footage of 29-year-old Denis Kolpikov’s ordeal received extensive coverage in Russian media, with broadcasters calling it a scandal. The medics found him unconscious on a stairwell in the apartment where he lived and decided to drag him into the lift and then down a flight of concrete stairs onto the street.

Upon his eventual arrival at hospital, Kolpikov was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and, although he has since regained consciousness, he remains in intensive care and claims to have no memory of the events in question.

The two medics in the video have since been fired and investigators opened a criminal case into whether it constituted as a “failure to provide medical aid to the patient”.

Here’s the horrifying video in full:

