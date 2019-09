The towers that bring you your broadcast TV can be as tall as 1,700 feet – higher than the Sears Tower!



When the gizmos at the top of the tower break, someone has to climb up there and fix them.

Here’s a video of one of those crazy people doing his job.

Don’t puke on your keyboards!

Watch:



