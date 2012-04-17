This Video Of A Military Veteran Returning To The NYSE Trading Floor Will Make You Feel Warm Inside

This morning, Bloomberg TV’s Margaret Brennan had to interrupt an interview she was about to do analysing Citi earnings for a pretty awesome reason — the traders on the floor of the NYSE started welcoming one of their own home from Afghanistan.



The whole floor of the NYSE had erupted into applause for the veteran, and Duncan Niederauer, the CEO of the NYSE, presented him with a medal.

We don’t know the trader’s name, but we do know that Maxine James, a producer at Bloomberg TV’s In Business, is his sister.

Check out the video below, it will make you feel really good inside.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

