The internet is going wild for this spontaneous dance-off that took place in a high school cafeteria

On certain rare occasions, high school can a be truly amazing place.

Take, for example, Yorktown High School in New York, where a video of a cafeteria dance-off taken on the last day of school has gone completely viral.

The unofficial winner is a junior named Kevin Carroll, and his dance skills are incredible. So incredible, in fact, that the video of the entire dance has 299,441 views, and a 30 second video has been retweeted over 20,000 times.

The video begins with a huge crowd of high school students. There’s music playing, and the kids are clapping and yelling. The scene basically looks like it was ripped from Step Up 2.

Carroll told MTV he heard the commotion coming from a nearby hallway as he was leaving the high school’s writing center.

“I looked over at the cafeteria and saw this huge crowd of people and thought, oh, they’re watching a flash mob, I want to go,” he told MTV. When he got to the edge of the circle, his classmates Josh Grant and Taizhier Green pulled him in.

“Next thing I know everybody’s chanting: ‘Kevin! Kevin! Kevin!’ Then we started dancing,” Carroll explains.

Carroll throws down the first moves, and the crowd goes wild.

Then Carroll’s classmates, Grant and Green, issue their first rebuttal.

They’re not bad, but they have got nothing on Carroll.

Carroll responds, and the crowd goes wild.

But Carroll still has a few more tricks up his sleeve.

Party time is over — what looks like a school admin breaks up the crowd and sends everyone back to class.

But for Carroll and his classmates, the end of the dance-off marked the beginning of a journey into internet fame.

“I wasn’t expecting it to go as viral as it did. When I left school 20 minutes after [the dance-off] my whole Instagram, my whole phone [was] blowing up…it’s kind of surprising,” Grant told MTV.

One of the most interesting elements of this whole scenario was that literally everyone in the crowd was taking their own version of the video that ended up going viral.

Check out Carroll’s most epic dance move from another angle. Tim Miller, the student filming, couldn’t contain his excitement. Watch as he turns the camera to show his jaw dropping.

“im in love with kevin carroll,” a girl named Gabrielle tweeted. (See more tweets about Carroll here.)

Unfortunately, Carroll hasn’t loved all the press coverage the dance has received. Many of the headlines seem to zero in on the fact that Carroll is playing the role of a nerd or a geek, like

The Daily Mirror’s headline, which read: “Watch teenage geek become high school hero in dramatic dance off video that’s gone viral.”

“I just see so many people, they think ‘the white kid with glasses…,'” Carroll tells MTV. “The assumption is they can’t dance. But no, that’s a wrong assumption. I like how [the video] proves that wrong.”

Here’s the full video.

