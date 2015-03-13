This video of a boy receiving his bionic arm from Iron Man hits you right in the arc reactor

Warning – the feel-good in this may have you awkwardly getting some of that darn dust out of your eyes.

Albert Manero has a degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Central Florida.

He also leads Limbitless Solutions, a volunteer foundation that uses 3D printers to make bionic arms.

Alex, 7, has only one arm. He’s also a massive Iron Man fan.

With the help of the Microsoft OneNote Collective Project, Manero built the perfect arm for Alex… and found the perfect man to deliver it to him.

