This Video Illustrates The Online Ad Industry's Big Panic Over The New Internet Explorer

Microsoft decided to make “do not track” as the default option for users on the latest version of Internet Explorer. This has the online ad industry in a tizzy, as it uses tracking tools to deliver ads to users.



To illustrate the fears of the ad industry, investment bank LUMA Partners made the following video, which says that if the ad business doesn’t fight Microsoft’s “do not track,” we’re going to lose thousands of American jobs. It also compares it SOPA.

It seems like a bit of an over reach, but the video is entertaining.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.