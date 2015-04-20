This US tech company just landed $50 million in funding -- and it now has an Australian office

Freshdesk Australian team. Image: Supplied.

Freshdesk, a US-based cloud customer support company, has just landed $50 million in funding from the likes of Google Capital, Accel Partners and Tiger Global.

But this isn’t one of those stories where we say — look at them over there! Nope, because after acquiring about 2000 Australian customers, FreshDesk has opened up a local office within the 25Fifteen accelerator space at Bondi Junction.

Freshdesk marketing director Sreelesh Pillai told Business Insider the company has experienced a lot of inbound interest from Australia.

“Australian businesses are very early adopters of technology (Freshdesk’s first customer was Atwell College from Australia!) and we’ve come to realise that Australian businesses are very strong about having their customer service done right,” he said.

“We’re launching in Australia, to make the best out of the business opportunity, as well as to share and learn from this market’s great customer service culture.”

The latest round of funding will be used to scale the company’s operations, including expanding its Australian office, which at the moment is made up of three people: Chris Wyman (ex-Oracle and Microsoft), Moustafa Sanoussi (ex-Microsoft and Salesforce) and Pillai.

“Chris and Moustafa are senior sales account executives who’re going to help us acquire and service big brands in Australia. I will lead the business (help wherever I can) and spend time making more people know about Freshdesk and its solutions,” Pillai today Business Insider.

“Over the year we see ourselves growing to around 10 employees, more hires in the sales, pre-sales and support functions.”

Since launching four years ago, Freshdesk has acquired about 40,000 users on its customer support solution which assists companies to interact with customers across all channels, including social and mobile.

The new round of financing brings the total funding raised by Freshdesk to $US94 million. All three of the investors in this round participated in the company’s Series D financing announced in June of 2014.

