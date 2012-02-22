This Undercover CEO Got So Angry At A Manager That He Revealed Himself And Shut Down The Restaurant On The Spot

Photo: Screengrab from ekdos on YouTube

The fast food business is rough for the workers on the front line. You earn minimum wage, deal with rude customers, and sometimes, you get an abusive manager that makes your life miserable.Checkers CEO Rick Silva found this out first-hand on an episode of the CBS reality show Undercover Boss, where CEOs go undercover as regular workers to find out what things are really like.



And what he found was startling.

He was working with employee Todd at the fry station, and as Todd was talking to him, the manager Stevens told him to be quiet. Later, Stevens even threatened to beat Todd for not working hard enough.

Silva was so appalled that he took Stevens outside, broke character and confronted him right there—a rare occurrence on the show. He shut down the store on the spot, ending the shift.

Fortunately for the employees, it wasn’t permanent. The restaurant opened the next morning with a new manager. Silva sent the previous one off for more training, because he felt he was unprepared to handle the job.

Here’s what Silva had to say about the incident to Mark Brandau at Nation’s Restaurant News:

“This one restaurant had a brand new general manager, just put in the position, and he wasn’t running the restaurants to the standards we expect. There was nothing posing a danger to our employees or guests, but his tone with his team members was different, too terse. I came to the conclusion that he wasn’t prepared to run that shift and wasn’t convinced that when I walked away the restaurant would provide the level of service we need.

Employees need to hear the kind of leadership I expect, and general managers need to provide support and coaching. We closed the unit down during that Sunday night shift temporarily. The next morning, it reopened with a new manager, and it’s been running fantastic since then.”

Silva’s incident reveals something every big company has to deal with: training its employees.

The manager exhibited a plethora of traits that will make employees miserable. How did the company allow someone like that to be put in charge?

Silva knows, and accepts responsibility for it. He admitted that his company didn’t have the proper training procedures and checks put in place, and as a result, its own workers suffered.

Check out the video of Silva’s confrontation below:

