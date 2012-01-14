Under-The-Radar Startup Yammer Is Actually Growing Like Crazy

Photo: Yammer

Yammer, a four-year-old enterprise company founded by PayPal alumnus David Sacks, has passed more than 4 million corporate users, the company announced today.Yammer is raising a huge new round of funding rumoured to be up to $40 million, and it’s one of a bunch of enterprise startups growing like wildfire — which includes startups like Box.net and Huddle. It now has more than 250 employees as of the end of 2011.



Yammer is basically a social network for enterprises. Companies can use it to communicate amongst themselves, share content and collaborate like if they were at home on Facebook.

Jive, an enterprise social network, filed to go public earlier this year and is valued at $573 million, while Box.net turned down a $500 million buyout offer earlier this year.

Here are the stats:

More than 100,000 organisations established new Yammer networks, bringing the total to over 200,000

A 21% increase in deal size over its 2010 fiscal year.

Record fourth quarter growth, with 32% increase in deal size year-over-year in the fourth quarter last year.

Triple year-over-year sales

