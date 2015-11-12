This ultimate swag bag allows you to collect your million in cash without being tracked down later

A global consulting company has designed the ultimate high-end money pouch.

SDR Traveller is part of Studio D Radiodurans – a research, design and strategy consultancy who “specialise in sensitive research topics requiring a very discreet presence; through to working in higher risk environments”.

Their website is a lot of fun. In fact, they do a great job of making themselves sound like the most interesting company in the world.

For example, here’s the link to their “Store”:

There’s only a couple of items in it. One, “RedMat: A Design Experiment”, is a 37-page PDF you can buy for 99 cents detailing an experiment Studio D ran to see if it were possible to “run a ghost factory, engaging hundreds of people in the manufacture of a large physical object, where no-one knows what they are making, until the moment of completion”.

They spent six months on it and employed “hundreds of people from across China”. Here’s the video, if you’re intrigued.

And through SDR Traveller, they sell The Hauly:

Picture: Studio D

The Hauly, they say, “works exceptionally well as an ultra light, ultra strong 20 litre second bag on trips, where you need a little more space”.

“A little more space” because you’ve got so much cash in your case you haven’t any room for change on undies.

It’s designed specifically for banknotes. And if you pay $US220 for the 1M Hauly, you get a bag that can carry $1 million in banknotes – used.

Bounce

Apparently, used banknotes are a problem because of “bounce”. The air between the crinkly bits can see other bags boasting about a $1 million capacity fall short. You can see the difference in just this example of small change:

Picture: Studio D

But bounce is just one of six things you need to worry about when you’ve got a mill in your pocket. According to SDR, you can add “risk of discovery; risk of damage (especially in high-humidity, monsoon environments); container robustness; carry ability; glide; and in-field accounting” to the list.

“Glide” is an interesting one. After SDR posted shots of the bag in Instagram last week, Quartz pressed them for more details and found that “glide” refers to:

“The extent to which a full or partially full bag will slide across a marble floor.”

Here’s the product testing:

Product testing/use in Somalia/Somaliland. A photo posted by @sdrtraveller on Nov 1, 2015 at 3:48am PST

But wait, wait. It gets cooler when SDR are talking about “risk of discovery”.

That’s when you need the $US720 1M Hauly Heist.

You get a 1M Hauly plus this extra bag ($US500 worth) to slip over the top:

Picture: Studio D

They stop short of promising it, but SDR say its double roll-top enclosure with conductive hook and loop “enables superior signal reflection”.

Which means your $1 million is very, very difficult to track. That’s ideal if the person you’re collecting from has tried to sneak a tracking device in with the cash and plans to follow you and knock you on the head somewhere around the corner.

Chuck in your smartphone and laptop just to be sure, and they’ll “disappear” as well, until you’re all clear to “remove contents in a secure location, check-for, destroy or redeploy any tracking devices”.

It also comes with an optional accounting kit and shoulder strap.

So, does anyone seriously need to carry $1 million in cash around the world? Absolutely, says SDR Traveller, including itself, “from dense urban environments to the Horn of Africa”, possibly involving those “sensitive research topics requiring a very discreet presence” it specialises in.

“In many countries project expenses and payroll for the local crew need to be carried in cash,” SDR notes on the Hauly page.

“Whether you’re managing a team of thirty working for months at the edge of the grid, or on a solo trip to negotiate a significant cash transaction.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.