This Tweet Has Sparked A PR Crisis For Starbucks

Starbucks has gotten itself into some trouble in Argentina, reports Anna Heim at TheNextWeb.Earlier today, the brand tweeted the following (in Spanish, translated here):



“We apologise, as due to a temporary supply shortage, some shops are using national cups and sleeves. Salutations.”

What’s wrong with that?

Well, this means that Starbucks will be using blank cups made locally instead of imported cups with its logo emblazoned on them, and the company is apologizing for it.

Argentines took it as an insult, saying that Starbucks shouldn’t feel the need to apologise for using local products.

Criticism went viral on Twitter, mere hours after the initial tweet went out. Starbucks had a full-blown crisis on its hands.

From Starbucks’ side, it couldn’t deliver what its customers expect on a daily basis. So, it felt compelled to apologise for it. There was no malicious intent behind the apology — why would it want to rile up its own fanbase?

Unfortunately for Starbucks, this isn’t a good time or place for this type of bad publicity to happen, since it has big expansion plans in Latin America.

