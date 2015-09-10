This tweet has Back to the Future fans sure their 'Power-Laced' Nikes are arriving next month

Nike, make it so. Picture: Universal Pictures

Back to the Future fans, you may have a solid date on the drop for Power-Laced Nikes.

We hope this tweet from a former art director at the advertising agency which made Nike famous isn’t a stunt:

Fortunately, there’s plenty of reasons to believe it’s the real deal. The world has waited 26 years for the Nike MAGS worn by Marty McFly in “Back to the Future II”.

But in January, Tinker Hatfield, the designer of some 13 versions of Air Jordans, promised fans at the Agenda Trade Show in Long Beach, California they would arrive this year.

There were still “11 and two-thirds months left in 2015,” he said.

And 2015 is a big year for BttF fans – it’s the year in which McFly landed in for the first sequel of the classic trilogy.

October 21. Make it so, Nike.

