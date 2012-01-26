Tim Gunn Hasn't Had Sex In 29 Years

Dry spells can last a few weeks or months, maybe even a year, but decades?



Tim Gunn revealed he hasn’t had sex in 29 years. And, he’s just fine with it.

“Do I feel like less of a person for it? No. Not even remotely,” the “Project Runway” star told Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry on ABC’s talk show, “The Revolution.”

So, why did the 58-year-old fashion guru go cold turkey? Gunn attributed his abstinence to psychological issues from a prior relationship and fear for his life at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic.

“I think a lot of people simply retreated because they were concerned about their health. I certainly was,” Gunn said.

Despite an absent love life, Gunn made it work saying he’s “a perfectly happy, fulfilled individual.”

