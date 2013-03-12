A Headphone Jack On A TV Remote: The Roku Feature I Need Now

In our apartment, my wife and I have one TV, and it’s in the living room.



Sometimes, one of us will want to watch a show that the other does not.

That means one of us has to get out of the room to escape the noisy TV.

(She can stand only so many Hank Haney swing analyses; I, only so many yesses to dresses.)

This is a problem because the living room is the best place to be in my apartment. It’s also connected to our office and kitchen.

Enter set-top box maker Roku, which has this cool feature on its remote:

New York startup guy Drew Breunig, who brought my attention to the remote, says it shows just how well Roku understands its customers.

“Roku gets their target market: college kids and mid 20s adults relatively comfortable with digital video, can’t spare the cash for cable, and often live with roommates. Hence a headphone jack on a remote. Great feature.”

