This Transparent Wide Screen Could Be The Real-World Boost Augmented Reality Fans Have Been Waiting For

Researchers have created a transparent wide-screen display by using nanoparticles and laser light which could be used for Augmented Reality applications.

Silver nanoparticles can scatter light of a specific wavelength, so by using nanoparticles sensitive to the three primary colours, the US research team created a full-colour display.

Although the use of lasers may limit mass-market applications, such films could be used as larger wind-screen displays.

Transparent display is a rapidly growing technology and is used to show information on car windshields, cockpit windows, regular glass windows and even spectacles can become monitor screens for work or entertainment.

Small displays, such as that used for Google Glass, work well but scaling up for large screens has been challenging.

Chia Wei Hsu and colleagues at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology embedded nanoparticles into a polymer film.

Initial tests showed that a single-colour display performed well and the colour of objects behind the screen changed only slightly as a result of the light scattering.

The research was published today in the journal Nature Communications.

