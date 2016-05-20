This tiny table and bench expands to over 9 feet

This table and bench takes up less 17 inches of floor space. The bench tucks neatly, right under the table. The magic happens when you open them up to find a full dining table and bench. The table can comfortably accommodate up to 10 people and the bench seats seven. They’re great for small spaces and can be found at Resource Furniture in NYC.

Written and produced by David Fang

