This tiny red switch is one of the things that make a Ferrari -- a Ferrari!

Matthew DeBord
Manettino 3Matthew DeBord/Business Insider
Ferraris are all about racing. Literally. The entire DNA of the brand — according to some, the most influential in the world (sorry, Apple) — derives from the track. Enzo Ferrari founded the Scuderia Ferrari to build race cars. Only later did he decide to create road cars — to fund the racing operation!

As a result, Ferraris, luxurious thought they may be, are full of features that are drawn from the field of high-speed competition, especially Formula One.

A great example is the steering wheel. A Ferrari owner may be swaddled in exquisite leather, but his or her hands grip a steering wheel that’s designed to encourage focus on what truly matters in a Ferrari — driving!

Take the “manettino.” Translated from Italian, it means “little switch” or “little lever,” and that looks like what it is. But it reality, it enables a the driver to control driving modes without the hands being forced to stray too far from the wheel.

The famous Ferrari manettino, set to “Sport” mode, on the wheel of a Ferrari FF that I recently tested.

Manettino 1Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The “little switch” can easily be toggled without taking a hand off the wheel.

Manettino 2Matthew DeBord/Business Insider
An F1 steering wheel is much more complicated, but the theory is similar: hands stay on the wheel.

F1 Sauber C33 steering wheelWired

“Comfort” mode makes the Ferrari FF a bit more compliant, for freeway cruising or less-demanding driving.

Manettino 3Matthew DeBord/Business Insider
The Ferrari FF is an all-wheel-drive car, so there are two bad-weather options: “Wet” and “Snow.”

Manettino 4Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Be careful about toggling all the way to the right — that’s the “ESC Off” mode, which deactivates the electronic stability or traction control, removing the computer’s ability to keep you out of trouble!

Manettino 2Matthew DeBord/Business Insider
The car warns you if you’ve taken the plunge.

FF ESC OffMatthew DeBord/Business Insider

But enough of the inside! Here’s what the FF looks like on the outside! It handles the snow just fine! Thank you, little switch!

Ferrari FF ReviewMatthew DeBord/Business Insider

