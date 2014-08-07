This Tiny House-On-Wheels Is Nicer Than A Lot Of Studio Apartments In Cities

REUTERS/Rick Wilking People look over a Tumbleweed brand Cypress 24 model Tiny House on display in Boulder, Colorado.

The tiny house movement might start looking really appealing to city dwellers — one roughly 172-square-foot house recently featured by Reuters looks nicer than many studio apartments you’d find in New York City.

The portable house has everything you need to be comfortable, including a a kitchen, bedroom, living room, bathroom, and tiny front porch. It even has a washer/dryer and air conditioner.

Tumbleweed Tiny House Company’s Cyprus house comes in models ranging from 130- to 172-square-feet. To put that into perspective, the average American home is 2,600 square feet.

The Daily Mail notes that the tiny house movement is a product of rising debt among Americans and a desire to avoid a 30-year-mortgage.

The Cypress house ranges in price from $US57,000 to $US66,000, and monthly payments can be as low as $US433 a month. One bed apartment rentals in New York City average about 750 square feet and cost $US2,700 per month.

The house is on wheels, so transporting your home from place to place is easy.

The space is minimalistic, but the house comes with a washer/dryer and shelves in the kitchen for storage.

It doesn’t look like there’s an oven in the kitchen, but there is a sink and a cook top.

The living room area is small, but it can still seat three people.

The bedroom is lofted and just big enough to fit a mattress.

Tumbleweed Tiny House Company has more photos of various models of the Cypress 24 house on its website. You can also check out floor plans.

Some models come with more than one bedroom, and the houses can be customised to include a full stove if the owner wishes.

Here’s the floor plan for the Cypress 24 Horizon house:

