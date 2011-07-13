This Tiny French Startup Just Accomplished Something No One Figured Out

Photo: PhillipC via Flickr

A small French startup called Paysans.fr (literally, “Peasants.fr”), which organizes local deliveries of locally-produced French produce, just crowd-sourced an investment round of $140,000.That’s right. They actually pulled off getting crowdfunded, which is something that startups have been talking about for a very long time, but few, if any, have ever accomplished.



This is different from crowdfunding on sites like Kickstarter because this is actually an equity investment, as opposed to a cash grant/donation.

Paysans.fr opened up a separate crowd-funding site with minimum commitments of €2,000 and signed up 30 investors who are users of the site. It went so well that it’s planning a second raise by October.

(Via FrenchWeb in French)

