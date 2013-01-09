This Tiny Battery Could Make Wearable Computers A Reality Much Sooner

Photo: Imprint Energy

There’s a new, young startup called Imprint Energy that is determined to change the landscape of the wearable electronics market.Imprint Energy has developed a new kind of zinc-based battery that is super thin, flexible, non-toxic, rechargeable, and more powerful than a standard lithium ion battery.



Lithium batteries are the current standard for the electronics industry. They’re in just about every gadget we use, including iPads, iPhones, and Kindles.

But since lithium batteries are prone to catching on fire, there’s a lot of excess packaging required to make those batteries safe. That packaging makes the batteries much bulkier, which creates certain limitations for gadget makers.

Since zinc is less toxic than lithium, Imprint’s batteries are much safer to use in the small devices we wear close to, or on, our bodies. Coupled with the fact that Imprint also uses screen printing technology to make batteries in custom shapes and sizes, this technology might be just the thing to totally disrupt the wearable technology industry.

