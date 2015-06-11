This tiny Australian home sandwiched between skyscrapers could go for $3.5 million

Anyone who has seen Pixar’s incredible 2009 animated movie “Up” will realise this tiny house in Sydney is the real life equivalent — just without all the balloons.

Sandwiched between two mammoth skyscrapers in the business district of St Leonards is family-run jewellery business John Clarke & Son, at 19 Chandos Street.

While it may not look like much the 223-square metre converted home, which was purchased 75 years ago, is expected to sell for at least $3.5 million at auction next week on June 17.

With two street frontages, close proximity to St Leonards train station and the rising popularity of business districts outside the city’s CBD, the property’s real estate agent CBRE says the land is the perfect development opportunity.

Agent Tim Grossman told News Corp: “Most likely it’ll be a mixed use development with ground floor retail and residential units above; 99 percent of enquirers (have been) looking to redevelop in that form.”

The CBRE listing has received close to 450 pages views.

Here it is.

The St Leonard property is just 20 minutes from Sydney's CBD, making it a desirable location for commercial developers looking for a cheaper option near the city. While it may be narrow the block of land has room to make up for vertically. The front of the property is located on 19 Chandos Street... While the back of the building is accessed by Atchison Lane.

