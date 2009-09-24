This Time, The Bulls Get Sick

Eew. After being on top, and then getting a special boost from Ben Bernanke, the bulls totally lost their lunch in the final few minutes of trading, as the Dow fell about 80 points.



Maria Bartiromo poetically described it as a “stunning reversal of fortune.” (We wouldn’t go quite that far).

The S&P 500 fell 11, and the NASDAQ lost just under 15.

