The New TIME Magazine Cover Is Bullish

Via @stocktwits, here’s the new cover of TIME

Confetti! Wall Street! So is this one of those bearish cover-jinx indicators? No.

The not-so-subtle message is that the recovery has been a sham perpetrated by banksters and that we’re on the verge of collapse “all over again.”

This has been the standard line since day 1 one of the recovery, that it’s all a fraud and that it will all go busto any day now.

Get really worried if you see the scepticism and anger disappear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.