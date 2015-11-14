'THIS TIME, IT'S WAR': How French newspapers are covering the Paris terror attacks

Roughly 150 people have been reported dead and more injured in terrorist attacks at seven locations around Paris.

Special operations troops stormed the Bataclan theatre, a concert venue in the 10th Arrondissement, where attackers were holding people hostage and shooting them one by one. More than 100 people are believed to have been killed in that attack.

Elsewhere, there were bombing attacks on the Stade de France where France were playing Germany, and there were shootings at a bar, a restaurant, and a shopping centre.

Philip Bromwell, a journalist with Irish national broadcaster RTE, tweeted this round-up of the Saturday French newspaper covers.

“L’horreur”, declares Equipe, needing no translation.

Le Parisien says: “This time, it’s war”, while Le Figaro also says “War right in Paris”.

