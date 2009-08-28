Next Time Oil Prices Soar, It Might Not Help Clean Energy Projects

Interest in clean energy hit its most frenzied peak last year as oil prices soared. If oil prices spike again in the near future, as many predict, the furore around alternative energy might be more subdued.



It won’t be due to a green fatigue, rather, it will be Washington’s failed economic policies, writes Geoff Styles at Energy Outlook.

As Warren Buffett, and others, point out, we’re facing a good chance of runaway inflation. If the dollar weakens by another 25%, Styles thinks we could hit $100 barrels of oil. As we reported earlier, since the Commodities Futures Modernization Act of 2000, the dollar and oil have been closely tied, and we are at risk of a dangerous spiral whereby the dollar continues to weaken, oil continues to rise, our trade deficit continues to widen, weakening the dollar further, etc.

In this case, Keith Johnson at Environmental Capital notes “all sorts of things become more expensive, too: The steel needed to build wind turbines, the materials needed for biorefineries, even cereal grains used to make biofuels.”

The good news for alternative energy-istas? The government might devalue the dollar, and crimp the industry, but it’s commiting billions of dollars in research and grants. So, it all washes out in the end. Right?

