This Theory Of The Economy Is Looking Hotter And Hotter All The Time...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Today’s strong retail sales report does a lot to reinforce this theory that the economy is rebounding after an August confidence shock, and that car (and possibly home) sales are going to keep the economy out of recession, or at a minimum keep the recession light.Remember, the basic idea is simple: These two areas- cars and homes, are so low by all historical standards, that they could conceivably bounce even if the broader economy’s glum.



Car sales are on fire right now (relatively) and housing industry players are seeing new life there.

Read more here for what’s happening next.

