This is how Porsche's iconic 911 sports car has evolved

There are very few cars that have been in continuous production for 50 years.

The Porsche 911 is one of them.

In fact, if the lineage of the 911 is traced to its roots, you will find that it is actually related to the original 1930s Volkswagen Beetle.

And now the guy who has been running Porsche, Matthias Müller, will take over as CEO of the VW Group. He was instrumental in developing Porsche’s lineup beyond the 911, into luxury sedans and SUVs.

While a few aspects of the 911 have changed over the years, even more have stayed the same. The engine hanging over the rear axle is the most obvious hallmark that has remained the same for the entire production run. Such a heavy weight should act like a pendulum and throw the Porsche off balance, but instead this Porsche is one of the best handling cars on the road today.

The distinctive shape has also changed very little in the last 50 years, but that is what makes the car an icon.

The Corvette, 10 years older than the 911, has changed completely since it was introduced in 1953 and would be unrecognizable to someone who has only seen a first generation car.

An owner of the original 911 could teleport 50 years into the future and still instantly recognise a new car on the road as an evolution of his own.

Have a look at how this icon has evolved.

[An earlier version of this article was written by Travis Okulski.]

