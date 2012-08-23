Texas Judge Says Re-Electing Obama Would Lead To A Civil War

Photo: Fox 34

A Lubbock County judge is making headlines after suggesting that President Obama might hand over sovereignty of the United States to the United Nations, possibly igniting in a civil war. In an interview with Fox 34 News in Lubbock, County Judge Tom Head said if re-elected, Obama was “going to try to hand over the sovereignty of the United States to the U.N. OK, what’s going to happen when that happens? I’m thinking worst case scenario here. Civil unrest, civil disobedience, civil war maybe. We’re not just talking a few riots here and demonstrations. We’re talking Lexington-Concord take up arms and get rid of the guy.”



Head suggested that the region needed to establish a contingency plan.

Obama’s “going to send in U.N. troops, with the little blue beanies,” Head added. “I don’t want them in Lubbock County, so I’m going to stand in front of their armoured personnel carrier and say ‘You’re not coming in here.’ And the sheriff, I’ve already asked him, I said ‘You gonna back me?’ he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll back you.’“

Head later clarified his comments to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, saying his comments were taken out of context, but that as the county’s emergency management director, “I have to think of the worst case scenario, and I used that as an example yesterday.”

A receptionist at Judge Head’s office said he is “not commenting for 24 to 48 hours.”

The Lubbock County Sheriff, Kelly Rowe, who Head said would support him in defying U.N. troops, has denied that such a conversation ever took place.

“For my part I can be very clear that there was no such conversation between he and I about such an extreme contingency plan under the heading of emergency management,” Rowe said. “Certainly we have discussed over several years routine emergency management plans, but nothing to the extreme that he indicates in his interviews.”

