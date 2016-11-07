This test determines if a robot can pass as a human

The hosts in “Westworld” are designed to be indistinguishable from humans in the way they look, move and speak. But in the real world, we are far from this becoming a reality. Here’s a look at the test created by computer scientist Alan Turing more than 50 years ago, which has become the widely accepted method for determining if a machine can pass as a human.

