This Terrifying Photo Captures The Moment A Home Invader Almost Found His Victim

Captured by a passer-by, this chilling photo shows a woman hiding on her roof after an intruder broke into her Venice Beach home on Wednesday.

The woman, who had the foresight to grab her phone when she escaped to her second story roof to hide under an awning, was Californian actress Melora Rivera.

Still in the shirt she was sleeping in, Rivera called the police who arrived on the scene within minutes.

“Once I saw him in the house, I knew that we both couldn’t be there,” Melora Rivera told CBS news. “I knew that I didn’t want to have a confrontation with him of any sort, you know, not knowing what his intention was.”

The woman who captured the incident said she was taking photos of the woman on the roof when the person’s head popped up on the other side of the roof.

Asleep when he broke in, #venicebeach woman scrambles to her roof, but doesn't get far from her stalker. LIVE @ 7:30 pic.twitter.com/jh2HfKwU5P — KTLA 5 Morning News (@KTLAMorningNews) September 25, 2014

Here’s the video.

