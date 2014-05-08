This Terrifying Photo Shows The Size And Power Of The Sun Compared To Tiny Little Earth

Sometimes the scale of things in space is hard to grasp.

We know the sun is much bigger than the earth, its diameter alone is about 100 times that of the earth. This means you would have to line up approximately 100 earths side-by-side to stretch across the sun, something that is incredibly hard to imagine.

EpicCosmos tweeted this photo today that helps show the incredible size of the sun and how gas ejections on its surface would swallow the earth whole, many times over.

Current activity on the #Sun's eastern limb to Earth-scale. pic.twitter.com/q5bamjaHK9 — Epic Cosmos (@EpicCosmos) May 8, 2014

