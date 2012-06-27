This Horrifying Graphic Shows Every Nuke That's Ready To Fly In The World

This incredible graphic posted at visual.ly by Canada’s National Post documents all the nuclear weapons that are ready to fly on short notice.



The U.S. leads the charge with 1,379 launchers. Russia reaches a close second with 1,286.

The author points out it’s very difficult to discern what nuclear weapons exist because every country has a different method of cataloging them.

But even what’s here is pretty powerful.

PLEASE NOTE — It’s a huge image, so please click to get taken through to a bigger image and see the detail:

Photo: National Post via Visual.Ly

