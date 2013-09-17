This Terrific Canon Ad Won The 2013 Emmy For Outstanding Commercial [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Grey New York won the 2013 Emmy Award for Outstanding Commercial for the “Inspired” spot it did for Canon. Grey’s win ends Wieden-Kennedy’s four-year victory streak.

Adweek got its Business Insider on by mapping the top advertising agencies in each state. BBDO got the nod for New York and TBWA/Chiat/Day’s logo is stamped on California.

Subway gave its social media business to 360i. The incumbent on the account, Zocalo Group, did not participate in 360i’s review.

Digiday says some agencies remain sceptical about Facebook’s forthcoming video advertising product.

The Digital Advertising Alliance is pulling out of the World Wide Web Consortium’s working group to create a universal Do Not Track standard. DAA executive director Lou Mastria said, “It has become clear that this W3C effort will not foster the development of a workable solution.”

Pepsi hired Seth Kaufman to be its head of marketing. Kaufman had previously worked as VP-general manager of Starbucks Joint Venture.

In a New York Times first, Bank of America will advertise the live webcast of the Grey Lady’s Schools for Tomorrow education conference.

Brand design agency Boxer has created new packaging for McDonald’s.

McCann won Zurich Insurance’s U.S. business, AgencySpy reports.

