This Telstra device keeps your internet connection going even during an outage

Telstra Gateway Frontier hybrid device, capable of both fixed line and 4G broadband connections. (Source: supplied)

Telstra has today released a “hybrid” modem that allows your internet connection to keep going even when there is a broadband outage.

In normal circumstances, the Telstra Gateway Frontier behaves like any other broadband device, connecting to the outside world via a telephone line or the NBN. But when fixed line services become unavailable, it has a backup 4G wireless capability that keeps the internet connection alive.

The backup 4G service comes into play during outages, as well as periods when customers are waiting for landline services to be activated at a new address.

“Many customers have told us being without a home broadband service for even one hour is disruptive so we are introducing a solution that enables them to stay connected to the things they love to do online within minutes of plugging their home gateway in,” said Telstra home and business products executive director Stuart Bird.

Even though 4G is capable of going much faster, Telstra is limiting the wireless speed of the Gateway Frontier to 6Mbps, which is comparable to a typical ADSL connection over a telephone line. And the wireless broadband will not work if your home struggles to get a Telstra 4G signal.

The hybrid device is one step in Telstra’s “Network 20/20” strategy revealed last year that will see the telco invest in convergence of fixed line and mobile technologies.

“As our customers adopt more smart home technologies, staying online becomes even more integral as households connect to services such as remote monitoring, in-home voice assistants and home automation,” Bird said.

“By bringing together the best of our mobile and home networks, families can be confident we will keep them connected.”

Telstra Gateway Frontier is now available to the telco’s ADSL, cable and NBN customers. Until March 27, the device can be bought outright for $216 or $9 per month for 24 months tied to an eligible home internet contract. The telco did not reveal pricing for beyond March.

