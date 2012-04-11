This Teen's Rap Song Puts Financial Advisors To Shame

One teen is inspiring young kids to develop good financial habits through hip-hop.



Syretha Shirley, a 16-year-old student from Las Vegas recently won the Money Matters Music Mogul contest, sponsored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Charles Schwab Foundation. She received a $500 scholarship as a prize.

In her song, “Time is Money,” featuring producer Kevin “Khao” Cates, Shirley raps about having her own bank account, saving, and shopping wisely.

“Even already got my own bank account. Debit, no credit, and my checks don’t bounce. I think long term, don’t make a wrong turn,” she raps.

This is pretty nice to see considering the lack of financial literacy education that exists in schools today.

Check out her fun video below:

