This Teenager Got A McDonald's Receipt Tattooed To His Arm

A Norwegian teenager has tattooed a McDonald’s receipt on his forearm, Norway’s RB News reports.

Stian Ytterdahl, 18, says he decided to get a tattoo of the receipt from Monday’s lunch because his friends wanted to punish him for “being a little too active with the ladies.”

His buddies gave him a choice between the reciept, a Barbie, or an inked drawing of his own bare behind.

“Now I’m a living billboard , but I think all this is just fun.” Ytterdahl told RB News. “Maybe it’s not as fun when I’m 50 or 60, but it’s my choice.”

This is the full reciept, now tattooed forever on Ytterdahl’s arm:

The tattoo artist says it was the strangest request ever made at Sabelink Tattoo in Yokohama, and asked Ytterdahl if he would get their receipt tattooed on his other arm — for free, of course.

Ytterdahl agreed.

His appointment is next Monday.

McDonald’s in Norway told RB News they had nothing to do with the tattoo, but a spokesperson for the company says Ytterdahl is “obviously a very loyal customer.”

