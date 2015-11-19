US

This teenager got weight loss surgery at age 16 and said it changed her life

Ian Phillips, Stephen Parkhurst

Should teenagers get weight loss surgery? Miranda Taylor did, and she said it changed her life.

Taylor, who weighed about 255 pounds, took part in a study for a surgery for obese teenagers. Most of the teens participating underwent gastric bypass surgery.

Of her weight pre-surgery she said, “It was hard on me. It was hard on my family. I was very angry and moody. Very, very depressed at a very young age.”

After the surgery, her life changed.

“I saw a different part of life. It was full of wonder and curiosities, and it’s beautiful and bright, and I won’t take every day for granted,” Taylor said.

While a few patients saw some drawbacks, like vitamin deficiencies, the study was overall a big success.

Over three years, participants lost an average of more than 90 pounds.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

