This tech education startup has secured $2.6 million in funding from AirTree and Blackbird Ventures

Edrolo co-founders. Image: Twitter.

Online education startup Edrolo has raised $2.6 million worth of investment in a round led by $60 million fund AirTree Ventures and Atlassian-backed Blackbird Ventures.

The latest round brings total capital raised since 2013 to $4 million.

The funds will be used to build out Edrolo’s idea of creating educational resources providing interactive online video courses and online exams for VCE, HSC, and SAT students.

Co-founded by Duncan Anderson, Jeremy Cox, and Ben Sze, the startup says it has already established a userbase of 20,000 students and teachers across 120 schools in Victoria and NSW.

“Edrolo is a data-driven, ‘differentiated teaching’ solution, giving students a next-generation replacement for textbooks, tutors, study guides, and exam revision lectures, as well as giving parents peace of mind that their children’s’ needs are being met 24/7,” the co-founders said.

AirTree Partner, Daniel Petre, who has run the ruler over more than 200 startups since launching the fund last year, said the product was what attracted him this time around.

“Edrolo has built a phenomenal product that is benefitting from a full stack approach to learning. We are excited to be part of Edrolo’s journey as they deliver to educators something that has been dreamed about for decades,” he said.

