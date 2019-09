Here’s a warm fuzzy story for a Friday afternoon. Unison just sent us some adorable pictures of dogs it hired to help sell its product.

As these dogs are trying to tell you, Unison makes an enterprise chat/collaboration product that competes with Yammer.

Everybody say “awww.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.