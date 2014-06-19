This Teaser Video Hints At An Electric Harley

Harley-Davidson’s iconic roar is likely getting an update Thursday, according to a short video on the motorcycle maker’s YouTube page.

With just 3 seconds’ worth of bike video and the date June 19, 2014, all signs pretty much point to a hyped up announcement about a new, quieter motorcycle. Of course there’s a high chance this means an electric Harley could soon be a reality.

Recently an electric bike made by Harley-Davidson was photographed on the set of the new “Avengers” movie, Visor Down reports. Though technically a movie prop, the motorcycle website says the bike seemed entirely street legal. The post adds that several Marvel movies have promoted Harley-Davidson products, making this mystery motorcycle seem all the more real.

If Harley-Davidson really does announces an electric bike this week, it would be the first legacy motorcycle brand to embrace electric tech, Visor Down says.

